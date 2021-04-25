Electrify.Asia Achieves Market Cap of $1.65 Million (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Electrify.Asia has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $58,019.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00065187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00019448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00064137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.10 or 0.00726204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00095044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.83 or 0.07612290 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Coin Profile

Electrify.Asia (CRYPTO:ELEC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

