Electroneum Price Down 18.7% Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $358.86 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,857,981,909 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

