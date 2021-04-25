Elementeum (ELET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $770,362.48

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Elementeum has a market capitalization of $770,362.48 and approximately $2,677.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elementeum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elementeum has traded up 20.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00060467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.77 or 0.00265458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $538.48 or 0.01037569 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00024286 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.95 or 0.00656959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,720.07 or 0.99657584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Elementeum

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elementeum is www.etherlegends.com

Buying and Selling Elementeum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elementeum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elementeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

