Ellaism Hits Market Capitalization of $246,228.52 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $246,228.52 and $108.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,411.37 or 0.04765065 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00060131 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 49.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ellaism

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 44,208,258 coins and its circulating supply is 44,156,927 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.