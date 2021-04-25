Ellipsis Market Cap Reaches $133.14 Million (EPS)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. Ellipsis has a market cap of $133.14 million and approximately $13.04 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellipsis coin can currently be bought for $1.53 or 0.00003139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ellipsis has traded 36.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ellipsis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00064029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00018154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00061291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00094113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.92 or 0.00701512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.81 or 0.07806588 BTC.

Ellipsis Coin Profile

EPS is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 270,403,330 coins and its circulating supply is 87,266,364 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Ellipsis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellipsis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellipsis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellipsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellipsis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.