Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,860 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.6% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.30 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $237.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

