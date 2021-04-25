Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$59.89.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Emera to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$47.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$57.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.10. Emera has a 52-week low of C$49.66 and a 52-week high of C$58.67. The firm has a market cap of C$14.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.50 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.1300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Emera’s payout ratio is 65.48%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

