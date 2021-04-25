Emerson Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,067 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Emerson Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,067 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises about 5.0% of Emerson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Emerson Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $8,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

NYSEARCA RWO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,383. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.49.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

