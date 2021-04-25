Emerson Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,404 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Emerson Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 14.2% of Emerson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Emerson Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $23,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after buying an additional 279,042 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,266,000 after buying an additional 168,934 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,595,000 after buying an additional 129,997 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,748,000 after buying an additional 116,592 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after buying an additional 920,113 shares during the period.

VB traded up $3.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,677. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.00. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $223.71.

