Eminer (EM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.51 Million

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Eminer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Eminer has a total market cap of $11.99 million and $4.51 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Eminer has traded down 25.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Eminer Profile

Eminer is a coin. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro . The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

