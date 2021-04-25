Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Achieves Market Cap of $76.24 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $76.24 million and $1.57 million worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00061454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.24 or 0.00269517 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $512.54 or 0.01029010 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00024558 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,060.85 or 1.00505266 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.32 or 0.00641092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

