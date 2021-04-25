Endor Protocol (EDR) 1-Day Volume Hits $671,574.00

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $75.03 million and $671,574.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.04 or 0.00520296 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005438 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.67 or 0.00199422 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00027964 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.