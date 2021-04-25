Enigma (ENG) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.65 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $4.27 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.72 or 0.00504573 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005196 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00027800 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.93 or 0.02867426 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

