Enigma (ENG) Price Down 9.8% Over Last Week

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Enigma has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Enigma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.56 or 0.00527613 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005388 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00028081 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,469.82 or 0.02964894 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

