EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,516,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875,090 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.53% of EnLink Midstream worth $27,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 27,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. Research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 271.43%.

ENLC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

