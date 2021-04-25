EnterCoin (ENTRC) Achieves Market Cap of $216,031.86

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $216,031.86 and approximately $32,981.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00064377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00018195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00060697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00094206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $337.04 or 0.00701823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,734.06 or 0.07775569 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

