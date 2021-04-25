EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 9,151 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,717,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,264 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 30,409 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 166,397 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG stock opened at $69.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.81 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.76.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.