EOSDT (EOSDT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.59 Million

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded down 1% against the dollar. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $6,511.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00060081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00271347 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.27 or 0.01039924 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00023916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,760.31 or 1.00427605 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.23 or 0.00636203 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

