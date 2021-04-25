EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Holdings Cut by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at $542,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $5,698,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $458.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.97. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.39 and a 52-week high of $458.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $723.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.22 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

