Equalizer (EQZ) Price Hits $1.18

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Equalizer has a total market cap of $118.33 million and approximately $449,296.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00060467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.77 or 0.00265458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $538.48 or 0.01037569 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00024286 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.95 or 0.00656959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,720.07 or 0.99657584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

