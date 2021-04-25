Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Equinix by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $718.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $673.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $713.41. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Equinix from $942.00 to $936.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.89.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total value of $1,738,031.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,967,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.69, for a total value of $653,206.67. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,135.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

