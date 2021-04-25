Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.32.

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.60. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $503.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.86.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02).

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

