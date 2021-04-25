Equities Analysts Set Expectations for West Japan Railway’s FY2026 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for West Japan Railway in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi forecasts that the company will earn $2.43 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. West Japan Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

OTCMKTS WJRYY opened at $53.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. West Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $69.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.14.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

