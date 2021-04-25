Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 25th (ALDX, ASB, CLSK, GPC, INSP, IPPLF, MTL, ODFL, PHVS, RMR)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, April 25th:

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$14.25 to C$14.75.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI.

SVB Leerink LLC started coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS). SVB Leerink LLC issued a buy rating on the stock.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $239.00 target price on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

