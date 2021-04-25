Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 25th (ALDX, ASB, CLSK, GPC, INSP, IPPLF, MTL, ODFL, PHVS, RMR)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021


Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, April 25th:

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$14.25 to C$14.75.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI.

SVB Leerink LLC started coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS). SVB Leerink LLC issued a buy rating on the stock.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $239.00 target price on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

