ESBC (ESBC) Market Capitalization Hits $625,568.88

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. ESBC has a total market cap of $625,568.88 and approximately $31,281.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ESBC has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 27,423,895 coins and its circulating supply is 27,144,561 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.