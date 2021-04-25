Ethbox (EBOX) Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges

Ethbox (CURRENCY:EBOX) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 25th. Ethbox has a market cap of $2.38 million and $369,291.00 worth of Ethbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethbox has traded down 29% against the US dollar. One Ethbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00061854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.05 or 0.00269689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $521.96 or 0.01034648 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00024790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,395.91 or 0.99895867 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.09 or 0.00642410 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ethbox’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,360,213 coins. Ethbox’s official Twitter account is @ethbox_official

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

