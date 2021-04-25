Ether Zero Price Down 26.2% This Week (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $431,861.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,340.99 or 0.04648776 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00062447 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 223,268,766 coins and its circulating supply is 181,239,353 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.