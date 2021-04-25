Ethereum Gold One Day Trading Volume Reaches $23.00 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 52.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded up 121.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $226,874.29 and $23.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00064032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00018276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00061190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00094141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.65 or 0.00706164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,799.72 or 0.07807958 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

