EUNO (EUNO) Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. EUNO has a market capitalization of $13.03 million and approximately $18,712.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EUNO has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $584.54 or 0.01126333 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000327 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,184,132,940 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

