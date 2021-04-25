Evedo (EVED) Market Cap Tops $5.82 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Evedo has a total market cap of $5.82 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Evedo has traded down 28% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00064151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00018692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00058545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00092898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.04 or 0.00673818 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.76 or 0.07971399 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,423,277 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

