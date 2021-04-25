EvenCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $149,933.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $111,008.79 and approximately $149,933.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00076878 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002993 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000048 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

