EventChain (EVC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $25,201.00

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One EventChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0407 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EventChain has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $25,201.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00064382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00018747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057502 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00092780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.77 or 0.00667986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,958.86 or 0.07994971 BTC.

EventChain Coin Profile

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

