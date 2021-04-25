EventChain (EVC) Price Reaches $0.0400 on Top Exchanges

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, EventChain has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One EventChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EventChain has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $25,681.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EventChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00065272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00018399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00062735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $366.76 or 0.00723128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00094575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.25 or 0.07839839 BTC.

EventChain Coin Profile

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.