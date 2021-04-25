Everest (ID) Trading 26.6% Lower This Week

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. Everest has a total market capitalization of $93.31 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Everest has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everest Profile

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

