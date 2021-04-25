Everest Reaches Market Capitalization of $86.06 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001491 BTC on exchanges. Everest has a market capitalization of $86.06 million and $1.94 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00060624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.02 or 0.00269023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.93 or 0.01017133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,429.76 or 0.99966992 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00022954 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.66 or 0.00630312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.