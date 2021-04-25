Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will post $120.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.60 million and the highest is $123.60 million. Everi posted sales of $113.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year sales of $521.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $494.20 million to $534.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $574.90 million, with estimates ranging from $559.10 million to $595.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.97 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVRI. Raymond James raised their price objective on Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

Everi stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83.

In related news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $265,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,830.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,834 shares of company stock valued at $974,702 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Everi by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Everi by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 70,306 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Everi by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 64,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Everi by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

