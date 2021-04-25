EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will announce $104.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.93 million. EVO Payments reported sales of $111.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year sales of $482.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $470.90 million to $490.74 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $544.46 million, with estimates ranging from $524.46 million to $565.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%.

EVOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Compass Point raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Shares of EVOP opened at $28.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.39 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $109,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,206.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,174 shares of company stock worth $2,936,903. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in EVO Payments by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

