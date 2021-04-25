Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $208.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to post $208.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $212.81 million and the lowest is $203.00 million. Evolent Health reported sales of $247.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $851.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $818.00 million to $873.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $967.29 million, with estimates ranging from $931.80 million to $984.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $271.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.60 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVH. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

EVH opened at $20.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Evolent Health by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

