Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to report earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.44). Exagen reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.95) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%. The company had revenue of $12.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 million.

XGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Exagen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ XGN traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 43,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,013. Exagen has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28.

In related news, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 28,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $448,616.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,000 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $362,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Exagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Exagen by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Exagen by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exagen (XGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.