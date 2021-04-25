ExclusiveCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,690.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $9,690.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 29.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003283 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.53 or 0.00713793 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00015077 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

