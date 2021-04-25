EXMO Coin (EXM) Price Hits $0.0690 on Major Exchanges

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, EXMO Coin has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. EXMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.41 million and $232,211.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMO Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0690 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EXMO Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00065107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00018743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00062949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.08 or 0.00731219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00094773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.51 or 0.07671476 BTC.

EXMO Coin Profile

EXMO Coin (CRYPTO:EXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1 . EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.