extraDNA (XDNA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $172,539.00

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $172,539.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,264.49 or 1.00187841 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00038432 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00010552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $590.84 or 0.01132597 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.98 or 0.00506034 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.12 or 0.00381696 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.71 or 0.00135542 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003490 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

