Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Reduced by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,561 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 2.1% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $81,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Facebook by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 11,642 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 19.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.6% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $301.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $857.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.82 and a 52 week high of $315.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $289.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $20,380,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock worth $441,938,332 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.03.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

