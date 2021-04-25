Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Decreased by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 22,591 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.4% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Facebook were worth $31,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $301.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.32. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88. The firm has a market cap of $857.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.17, for a total value of $20,615,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.03.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

