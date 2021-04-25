Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Reduced by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,006 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $37,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $301.13 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.82 and a 12 month high of $315.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.32. The firm has a market cap of $857.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $21,237,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $86,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock worth $441,938,332. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

