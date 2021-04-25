Faceter (FACE) Market Capitalization Reaches $599,802.93

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $599,802.93 and $2,238.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Faceter has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00066306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00018550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00062957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.54 or 0.00726282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00094946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,950.18 or 0.07805877 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

