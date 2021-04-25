Faceter Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,306.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $579,132.89 and $2,306.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Faceter alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00064534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00018664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00058187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00092853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $331.28 or 0.00670972 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.36 or 0.07999111 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

FACE is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.