Factom (FCT) Trading Down 15.2% This Week

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Factom coin can now be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00004628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Factom has a market cap of $22.11 million and approximately $46,184.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Factom has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Factom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00060859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.06 or 0.00273980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $516.38 or 0.01055355 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $317.11 or 0.00648093 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00023346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,810.20 or 0.99756220 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Factom

Factom’s genesis date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,763,562 coins. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Factom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Factom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.