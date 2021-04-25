FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $291.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total value of $764,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,842.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total transaction of $358,764.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,633 shares of company stock worth $2,664,764 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

FDS opened at $347.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $264.73 and a twelve month high of $365.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

