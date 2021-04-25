FantasyGold (FGC) Achieves Market Cap of $211,277.53

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $211,277.53 and approximately $5.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00061854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.05 or 0.00269689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.96 or 0.01034648 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00024790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,395.91 or 0.99895867 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.09 or 0.00642410 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.